Isaiah Louise-Jeune may be traveling with Marie Benoit (via FDLE)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Isaiah Louise-Jeune was last seen in the 2900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants. Isaiah is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

FDLE said Isaiah may be with Marie Benoit, who is 5’3″ tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and a blue hat.

They may be travelling in a silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Florida license plate QYNT16. If you see them or have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-476-4730 or call 911.