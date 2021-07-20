Missing child alert issued for two missing Florida children

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida law enforcement officials need your help locating two children out of Jackson County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Emily Gonzalez, 14, and Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, were last seen in Cottondale. Authorities believe they may be in the company of Jonathan Gonzalez, 40, who was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and khaki shorts.

FDLE says it is looking for a red 2016 Ford 300 series with the license plate number HXQM58.

Officials say if you see them you are asked not to approach them,

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.