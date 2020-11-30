Missing Child Alert issued for Sumter County girl, 14

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Florida authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Sumter County.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Monday morning for Miryah Perry, who was last seen in the area of Highway 44 and Morse Boulevard in Wildwood.

Perry is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple shorts with a floral pattern.

Those with information regarding Perry’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-769-2621 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss