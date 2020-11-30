Missing Child Alert issued for Sumter County girl, 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Florida authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Sumter County.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Monday morning for Miryah Perry, who was last seen in the area of Highway 44 and Morse Boulevard in Wildwood.

Perry is Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple shorts with a floral pattern.

Those with information regarding Perry’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-769-2621 or 911.

