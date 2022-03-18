TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Pembroke Pines.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for Yvens Cineus, a 4 feet 10 inches tall Black male, weighing 100 pounds. Cineus has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE said Cineus was last seen in the 6600 block of SW 18th Street in Pembroke Pines.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.