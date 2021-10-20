Missing child alert issued for Naples 12-year-old

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDLE

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to officials, Alina Godalkowski was last seen in the area of the 600 block of 110th Avenue North in Naples.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a purple butterfly shirt, blue jean shorts, and pink flip-flops.

FDLE says Godalkowski may be traveling in a 2014, white Hyundai Sonata, FL tag number IHKC33.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss