Missing child alert issued for Naples 12-year-old

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to officials, Alina Godalkowski was last seen in the area of the 600 block of 110th Avenue North in Naples.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a purple butterfly shirt, blue jean shorts, and pink flip-flops.

FDLE says Godalkowski may be traveling in a 2014, white Hyundai Sonata, FL tag number IHKC33.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300 or 911.