Jacksonville teen located following missing child alert

Florida

UPDATE: 15-year-old Jamari Hart has been located and is safe, according to the FDLE.

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen out of Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 15-year-old Jamari Hart was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of San Juan Avenue in Jacksonville.

Hart was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball shorts while riding a light blue beach cruiser bicycle with grey fenders.

Officials say Hart is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

