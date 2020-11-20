LIVE NOW /
Missing Child Alert issued for Miami girl, 13

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Miami, state law enforcement officials said.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Paige Strickland Friday morning.

Strickland is Black, 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has a birthmark on her right cheek and her hair is dyed blonde and purple. She might be carrying a backpack.

Authorities said Strickland was last seen in the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in Miami.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or 911.

