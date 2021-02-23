Missing Child Alert issued for Miami boy

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday for a 14-year-old boy in Miami.

Authorities say Juan Velasquez was last seen in the area of 15500 Southwest 147 Court. He could be traveling in a 2015 white Dodge Journey with Florida tag #HJCH61.

In order for a missing child alert to be issued, the individual must be under 18 and police must believe they are in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Juan Velasquez, you’re urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.