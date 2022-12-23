TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State law enforcement officials are searching for a 1-year-old boy who went missing in Boca Raton.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Gabriel Ristick early Friday morning.

Ristick is 2 feet 5 inches tall and 30 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the child was last seen in the 6000 block of West Glades Road in Boca Raton, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

He may be in the company of Vinie Ristick, who was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 220 pounds. Vinie has black hair and green eyes.

The Risticks may be traveling in a gray 2014 Chrysler Town & Country with the Illinois tag number DQ83169.

Anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911.