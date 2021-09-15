Missing child alert issued for Florida teen

Florida Department of Law Enforcement
TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee needs your help locating a missing child.

Deputies say 15-year-old Octavious Mccaine was last seen in the area of the 280 block of Trojan Trail in Tallahassee.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a grey shirt with blue sleeves, black shorts, black shoes, and a black backpack with gray straps.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.

