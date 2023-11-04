TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued Friday night for a Florida teen, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Matthew Vargas, 17, was last seen in the 1000 block of Spring Villas Point in Winter Springs, officials said.

Vargas is 5’7″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and red Adidas shoes, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office t 407-665-6650, or dial 911.