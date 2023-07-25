TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing child alert was issued Tuesday night for a Florida teen, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Doris Romero, 15, was last seen in the 1000 block of North Libby Court in Daytona Beach, officials said. She was last seen in a gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Romero is 5’5″ tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said. She wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777.

