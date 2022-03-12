Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Lauderhill according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee.

Authorities said Ulyssia Mciver, 15, was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 12th Place in Lauderhill, Florida. She is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants. Officials said she may be carrying a black backpack. She sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Mciver’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or 911.

