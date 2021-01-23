Missing Child Alert issued for Florida infant

Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing child alert was issued Saturday morning for a 4-month-old child out of Jacksonville.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement said Yisrael Toler was last seen in the area of West 32nd Street in Jacksonville. The girl may be in the company of Evelyne Franzua, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, police say.

The two may be traveling in a 2011 silver Nissan Altima with Florida tag number NNWZ24.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

