Missing child alert issued for Florida girl

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Fort Myers.

According to FDLE, Edilsy Roca was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Avenue in Fort Myers.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals.

She is five feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.