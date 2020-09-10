Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl, 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenage girl who disappeared in St. Johns County on Tuesday.
Kyleigh Clark, 14, was last seen in the 10000 block of McMahon Avenue in Hasting, wearing a tie-dye jacket, black pants with holes and black vans.
Clark is described as a 5 feet 9 inches white female, weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.
LATEST STORIES:
- MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Late-day storms expected again
- 5-year-old in desperate need for liver transplant, doctors say child’s organ is ‘deteriorating’ fast
- Floridians receive second wave of federal unemployment aid while some still fighting for first
- Republicans praise, Democrats criticize President Trump’s extended offshore drilling ban
- Lightning win with just seconds to go in third period