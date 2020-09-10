Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl, 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenage girl who disappeared in St. Johns County on Tuesday.

Kyleigh Clark, 14, was last seen in the 10000 block of McMahon Avenue in Hasting, wearing a tie-dye jacket, black pants with holes and black vans.

Clark is described as a 5 feet 9 inches white female, weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

