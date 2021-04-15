Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl, 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Thursday morning for a 1-year-old girl who went missing in the Fruitland area.

Officials said Aja Smith was last seen in Fruitland in the 900 block of Bottomley Lane. The child is biracial, about 21 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the FDLE’s description. Before her disappearance, Aja was wearing a Superman T-shirt, black pants with silver glitter and princess crown earrings.

Investigators suspect the child may be in the Trenton area, in the company of Clifford Smith, a 5 feet 10 inches tall Black male, weighing approximately 160 pounds. Smith has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

Smith might be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with the Florida tag B6LYP, authorities said.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Fruitland Park Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.