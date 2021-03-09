Missing Child Alert issued for Florida boy, 9

(Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have stepped up the search for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Mount Dora.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for John Weldon, a 4 feet 6 inches white male, weighing about 55 pounds. Weldon has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the boy may be in the company of 42-year-old Daryl Weldon, a 5 feet 7 inches white male, weighing about 150 pounds. Weldon has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Weldons may be traveling in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with the Florida tag number IB1FR. Authorities previously said they could be heading to  Colorado or Wisconsin.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130 or 911.

