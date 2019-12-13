Missing child alert issued for Florida 8-month old

Live Now
ESTERO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 8-month-old Bella Giorgi.

Bella was last seen in the area of the 20000 block of Ardore Lane in Estero. She may be in the Hialeah area with Stephanie Giorgi and may be traveling in a 2015, white Chrysler 200, FL tag number NEVF48.

Bell is described as, 2 feet 4 inches tall, 22 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Stephanie is described as 32 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.

