WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy from West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dahud Jolicoeur was last seen in thr 1800 block of Wood Glen Circle in West Palm Beach, wearing a long sleeved white sweatshirt and grey pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you’re asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000 or call 911.

FDLE says that to activate a Missing Child Alert, the following criteria must be met:

1) The child is under the age of 18

2) Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury

3) There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public

4) The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

Click here to learn more about the difference between a Florida Missing Child Alert and a Florida AMBER ALERT.