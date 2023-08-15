TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday night for a Florida 17-year-old.

Elian Vargas was last seen in the area of Paces Circle in Apopka, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He may be traveling on a blue bicycle.

Vargas was last seen in a dark blue shirt, peach-colored shorts and multi-colored sneakers, FDLE said.

Vargas is 6 feet tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or call 911.