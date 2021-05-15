Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old girl from South Florida

Florida

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl out of South Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Aniyah Arcia was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of NE 8th Street in Homestead, Florida.

Arcia was last seen wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials say the young girl may be in the company of 35-year-old Lewis Arcia. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

A release from FDLE says they may be traveling in a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline with the Florida license plate CYYA50.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the 9-year-old girl, please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

