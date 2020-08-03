Missing Child Alert issued for 9-month-old Florida boy

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 9-month-old boy who was reported missing in Jacksonville.

Noah Sims was last seen in the 800 bock of 103rd Street in Jacksonville wearing a gray onesie.

Investigators suspect the child may be in the company of Corey Sims, a 5 feet 9 inches tall black male, weighing approximately 160 pounds. Corey Sims has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral, casual shorts and white sneakers.

The child is a black male, 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on the child’s whereabouts are being asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

