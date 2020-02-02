Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old girl in Jacksonville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl out of Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alayjah Bridges was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of W 9th Street in Jacksonville. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with “S.P. Livingston Elementary School” written on it in white letters, black pants, and carrying a black, glitter backpack.

Bridges is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has long, braided hair worn in a ponytail.

If you have any information on Bridges whereabouts or have seen her, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

