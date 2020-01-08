Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old girl from Fort Myers

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl from Fort Myers, state law enforcement officials said.

Charlotte Slobodzian was last seen in the 4000 block of Sunfish Court in Fort Myers, but it’s unclear what time she disappeared.

Slobodzian is white, 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, but a photo shows her with purple hair. She was wearing a tie-dye shirt before her disappearance.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or 911.

