Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Missing child alert issued for 8-year-old from Key West

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Aiyona Miller, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to FDLE, the child may be in Key West or Homestead with her abductor 34-year-old Akeem Harris.

Miller is described as 4 feet tall weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pink/blue Nike shorts, and pink flip-flops.

Harris is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

FDLE says a gray vehicle may be involved in the incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss