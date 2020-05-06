Missing child alert issued for 8-year-old from Key West

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Aiyona Miller, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to FDLE, the child may be in Key West or Homestead with her abductor 34-year-old Akeem Harris.

Miller is described as 4 feet tall weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pink/blue Nike shorts, and pink flip-flops.

Harris is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

FDLE says a gray vehicle may be involved in the incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911.

