PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl from Pensacola on Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for Taj Dennis, who is believed to be with her noncustodial mother, possibly in the Orlando area.

Dennis was last seen on Sunday in the Moreno Court area of Pensacola, wearing a purple and white t-shirt and blue jeans. She is described as a black female, 4’3″ tall, weighing 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office believes Dennis is with 31-year-old Esther Alexis. Alexis is described as a black female who is 5’6″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call 911.