Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old boy from Jacksonville

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 8-year-old boy from North Florida.

According to FDLE, Curtis Hill III was last seen in the area of the 11450 block of Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. Hill was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a gaming controller symbol on them.

Officials say the boy stands 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

A release from FDLE says the child may be in the company of Kimberly Williams. Officials say she is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, has a blonde colored wig, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark pants, black sandals, and was carrying a small purse with a rainbow on it.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hill or Williams, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss