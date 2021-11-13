Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old boy from Jacksonville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 8-year-old boy from North Florida.

According to FDLE, Curtis Hill III was last seen in the area of the 11450 block of Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. Hill was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a gaming controller symbol on them.

Officials say the boy stands 4 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

A release from FDLE says the child may be in the company of Kimberly Williams. Officials say she is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, has a blonde colored wig, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark pants, black sandals, and was carrying a small purse with a rainbow on it.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hill or Williams, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.