Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Panama City Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy out of Panama City Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Enrique Cortez-Duban was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shorts in the area of the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive.

Cortez-Duban is described as a white-Hispanic boy who is 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say the 6-year-old also has a large mole on his back.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000 or 911.