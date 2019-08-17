Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old in Broward Co.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Law enforcement say Tanner Swears was last seen in the area of NW 55th Boulevard in the Broward County city.

Swears is roughly 41 inches tall, 39 pounds, has black, curly hair and brown eye, and was last seen wearing a diaper.

He may be in the company of 55-year-old Stephen Swears. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has short white/silver hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement also believes they are traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Mustang with a Florida License Plate AIQZ45.

If you see them or the car, do not approach. Please contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.