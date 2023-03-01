TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a 3-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday evening for Ava Joseph, who is Black and 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the child was last seen in the 1600 block of Northwest 11th Avenue in Miami, and may be in the company of Jennifer Joseph, 21.

Joseph is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ava and Jennifer may be traveling in a blue 2016 Kia Forte with the Florida tag 28AQRT.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.