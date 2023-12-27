MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 2-year-old Ava Gantt was last seen in the area of the 8000 block of Southwest 157th Place in Miami.

She may be in the company of Dante Torres. Torres has a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

Officers said they may be traveling in a 2017 silver Nissan Sentra with tag number NRJC05.

If you see them, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.