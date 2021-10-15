Missing Child Alert issued for 2-month-old infant last seen in Fort Myers

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for two-month-old Matthew Smith.

According to FDLE, the child was last seen in the North Fort Myers, Florida area and may be in the custody of Monica Myers and Ben Smith Jr.

Deputies describe Myers as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Meanwhile, Smith is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

at 239-477-1000 or 911.