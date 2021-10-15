Missing Child Alert issued for 2-month-old infant last seen in Fort Myers

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDLE

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for two-month-old Matthew Smith.

According to FDLE, the child was last seen in the North Fort Myers, Florida area and may be in the custody of Monica Myers and Ben Smith Jr.

Deputies describe Myers as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Meanwhile, Smith is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office
at 239-477-1000 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss