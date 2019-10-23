Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lean Colon-Melendez, 16 was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Wellington Woods Circle in Kissimmee, Florida,

Melendez is 5 feet 5 inches, 210 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans

Lean may have a portable scooter with him. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911.

