TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared from Jacksonville earlier this year.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee, Jonae Seaborn was last seen in the area of the 1370 block of Shearwater Drive, Jacksonville, on Jan. 28, 2023.

Jonae is described as a black female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE said the teenager may be in the company of 33-year-old Georges Jerome, a black male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, they may be traveling in a red SUV.

Anyone with information on Jonae’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.