TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from South Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sanura Domond was last seen in the area of the 300 block of SW 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines.

Domond has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Domond’s whereabouts, please call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.