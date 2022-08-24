TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Bay County may now be in the Tallahassee area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Myzziah Brown, who is described as a 4 feet 11 inches Black female, weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and auburn hair, but her hair might be dyed a burgundy or red color.

Officials said Brown was last seen the 3800th block of Avon Road in Springfield, wearing a black tank top, blue shorts, and black Ugg brand slides.

They now suspect she could be in the Tallahassee area, and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545 or 911.