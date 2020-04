KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Kissimmee.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement said Jasynda Suarez was last seen some time Tuesday on Sierra Circle in Kissimmee.

She has brown eyes, black hair, and stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall.

If you have any information about where Jasynda could be, please call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911.