Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old boy in North Florida

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy out of North Florida.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, John Wentworth was last seen on SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.
Wentworth was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.
