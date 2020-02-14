Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old boy in North Florida

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy out of North Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, John Wentworth was last seen on SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

Wentworth was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.

