LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Lake City, Florida.

According to law enforcement, Savannah Gulley was last seen in the area of Southwest Barwick Terrace in Lake City.

Gulley is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Gulley’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005.