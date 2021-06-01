Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials say 14-year-old Kaylee Phillips was last seen in the area of the 16800 block of NW Orange Avenue in Blountstown, Florida.

Phillips is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing glasses and a large backpack.

She may be traveling with a pink and white Huffy bicycle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Blountstown Police Department at 850-674-5987 or 911.

