TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old girl who went missing in Taylor County was found safe on Monday morning, authorities said.

Authorities had issued a Missing Child Alert for Abbie Tomlinson after she disappeared in Perry, and said the child could be in the company of an 82-year-old woman.

Authorities canceled the alert at about 5:30 a.m. Monday and said Tomlinson was found safe.

Further information about her disappearance was not immediately available.