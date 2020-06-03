Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy in north Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy out of north Florida.

According to FDLE, 14-year-old Sergio Domingo Diego, a white-Hispanic male, was last seen in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Jennings, Florida.

Diego was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Diego’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss