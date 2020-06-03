Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy in north Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy out of north Florida.

According to FDLE, 14-year-old Sergio Domingo Diego, a white-Hispanic male, was last seen in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Jennings, Florida.

Diego was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt, and black and brown Nike shoes.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Diego’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001.

