Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy from Jacksonville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy from Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Christian Fraley was last seen in the area of the 11200 block of Emuness Road. Fraley was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and red shoes.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Fraley’s whereabouts, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

