Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Tallahassee girl

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Tallahassee.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Nevaeh Keyon, who was last seen in the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee.

Keyon is white, 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and has her ears pierced, and might be carrying a pink backpack, authorities said.

Those with information about her whereabouts should call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss