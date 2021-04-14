Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Tallahassee girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Tallahassee.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Nevaeh Keyon, who was last seen in the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee.

Keyon is white, 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and has her ears pierced, and might be carrying a pink backpack, authorities said.

Those with information about her whereabouts should call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.