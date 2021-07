TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is helping Tallahassee police search for a missing child, per an announcement Sunday afternoon.

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday on the 1800 block of Nekoma Court in Tallahasssee. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike flip-flops at the time.

If you know where he is, call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.