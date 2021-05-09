Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from North Florida

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from North Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tristyn Bailey was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.

Officials say Bailey was wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts, and black Vans shoes.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blonde hair, green eyes, multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and braces.

If you have any information on Bailey’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or call 911.

