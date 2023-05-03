TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is looking for Mia Kutner.

Kutner was last seen in the area of the 10000 block of East Broadview Drive in Bay Harbor Islands. She was wearing a black tank top and black pants.

Law enforcement officers said Kutner has a birthmark on her right cheek. She may be riding on a gray scooter.

Anyone with information about Kutner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department at 305-866-6242 or 911.