Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Florida girl

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old Dunnellon girl.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday evening for Isabella Bowles, who is White, 5 feet 3 inches and 100 pounds.

Authorities said Bowles was last seen in the area of 6000 block of Southwest 178th Terrace.

Isabella may be in the company of Ashley Holmes, a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes and Codey Beloit, a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee

Ashley has tattoos on her neck and shoulders. Codey has a tattoo of devil horns on his temples and tattoos on his neck. They may be traveling in a 2012, gray Dodge Caravan, FL tag number Y563UE.

The vehicle is missing the front bumper and the front passenger door is a noticeably lighter gray.

Those with information about their whereabouts are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss