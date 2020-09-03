Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Miami

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say Anastasia Vela-Fernandez was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of NW 30th Avenue in Miami on Aug. 25. Vela-Fernandez was last seen wearing a black shirt and army fatigue pants.

Vela-Fernandez is 12 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies believe she may be in the company of Jimmy Vela, 31, deputies describe Vela as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jimmy has multiple tattoos, one visible on the right side of his neck

Police say anyone who sees the pair should NOT approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Anastasia please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.